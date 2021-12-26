Pinkcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $607,719.39 and $3.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00298564 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009159 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003578 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,742,074 coins and its circulating supply is 433,481,638 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.