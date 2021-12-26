Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.29.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.19. 98,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,409 shares of company stock worth $1,522,704 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 671.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Plexus by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,516,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

