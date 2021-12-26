PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PPL by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in PPL by 11.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in PPL by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PPL by 7.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

