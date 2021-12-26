ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 276.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,969 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLIX. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000.

Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $104.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60.

