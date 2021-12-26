Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.