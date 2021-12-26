Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $337.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.45. The stock had a trading volume of 530,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,721. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $369.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after acquiring an additional 423,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 124.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after acquiring an additional 260,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.