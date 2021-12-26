PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,042. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

