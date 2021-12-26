PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.78.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

