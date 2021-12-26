PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp have declined in the past three months. The stock’s decline can be attributed to higher costs, drab North America unit’s performance and COVID-related headwinds. PVH Corp expects uncertainty related to COVID-19 along with higher freight and logistics cost to remain headwinds. The North America unit is expected to remain drab as international tourism is not likely to return to growth in fiscal 2021. However, the company reported earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom line improved year over year. Results gained from brand strength, strong international business and robust pricing actions. Robust e-commerce sales continued to aid the results. Lower promotions and higher sales mix boosted margins, which are likely to persist. Management raised the fiscal 2021 view.”

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised PVH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.78.

NYSE PVH opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after buying an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after buying an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,733,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

