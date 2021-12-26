QChi (QCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, QChi has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. QChi has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $2,536.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About QChi

QCH is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

