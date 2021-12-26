QuickX Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $37,800.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.