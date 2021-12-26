Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,059 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $73,694,000 after buying an additional 55,830 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. 4,625,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,197. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

