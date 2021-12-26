Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 21,187 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 589.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.60 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

