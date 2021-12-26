Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $935,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after buying an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,563,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,662,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.23. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $321.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

