Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $9.60 on Friday, reaching $664.80. 2,359,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,868. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.60. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $670.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

