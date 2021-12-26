Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,317. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $94.12 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

