Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Tops $610.16 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Raydium has a market cap of $610.16 million and $60.05 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $7.64 or 0.00015295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00058952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.44 or 0.08068058 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,932.91 or 1.00004283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00072267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00052835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,893,149 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

