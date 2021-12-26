Raymond James & Associates Acquires 20,033 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $57,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

IWO opened at $294.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.14 and a 200-day moving average of $301.94. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $275.91 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

