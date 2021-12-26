Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,503 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $44,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,393,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $50.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

