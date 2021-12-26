Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $54,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $113.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.