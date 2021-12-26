Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $49,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,917,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,925,345. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $190.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

