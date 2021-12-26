Raymond James & Associates Has $51.31 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 209,434 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in eBay were worth $51,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,173 shares of company stock worth $6,202,690. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $64.89 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

