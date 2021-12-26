Raymond James & Associates Sells 33,687 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 604,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $53,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,983,000 after acquiring an additional 232,715 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

