Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,128 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $28,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.65.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

