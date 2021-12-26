Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 68,340 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,340 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $29,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

KBE stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

