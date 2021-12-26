Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.