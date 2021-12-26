Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 98,090 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,090 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,844,000 after buying an additional 213,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,595,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after buying an additional 181,255 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.