Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $36,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $391.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

