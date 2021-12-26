Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.40. The stock had a trading volume of 975,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.71. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $61.68 and a twelve month high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.