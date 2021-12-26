Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Invests $796,000 in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAGG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 59,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,151. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $55.74.

