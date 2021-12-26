Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 980 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,506,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,384. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.