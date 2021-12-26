Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after buying an additional 38,891 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $5,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.6% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWG traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $213.63. 53,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.56 and a 200-day moving average of $219.81. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $200.79 and a 52 week high of $247.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

