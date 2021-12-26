Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Takes $914,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2,348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.55. 2,033,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,996. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

