Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Redfin were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Redfin by 10.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,730,000 after acquiring an additional 254,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Redfin by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDFN. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.23.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $168,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $482,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,814 shares of company stock worth $6,119,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

