Relite Finance (RELI) Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Million

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. Relite Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $33,309.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relite Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Relite Finance has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00059897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.46 or 0.08043414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,085.73 or 1.00028394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00072378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00052669 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 54,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,498,582 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Buying and Selling Relite Finance

