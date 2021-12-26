Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $563.48

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 563.48 ($7.44) and traded as high as GBX 577 ($7.62). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 574.20 ($7.59), with a volume of 676,391 shares trading hands.

RTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.25) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.32) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.59) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 632.78 ($8.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The firm has a market cap of £10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 41.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 601.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 563.48.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

