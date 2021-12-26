Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cigna were worth $53,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.04.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $225.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.18. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.