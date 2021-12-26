Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.15% of Sysco worth $60,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.