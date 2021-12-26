Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $41.90 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of Masimo worth $41,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 30.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Masimo by 27.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $58,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $293.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

