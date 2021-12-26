Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,073 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Northrop Grumman worth $58,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $381.17 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

