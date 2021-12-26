Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 11,144 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $44,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.