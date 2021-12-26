Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 163,031 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,031 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of Boston Properties worth $48,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.64.

Boston Properties stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average of $115.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

