Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

