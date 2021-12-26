RioDeFi (RFUEL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.82 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. RioDeFi has a market cap of $14.29 million and $4.82 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

