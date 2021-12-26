Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.1% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,184,688 shares of company stock worth $395,582,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,978,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,972,416. The company has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.