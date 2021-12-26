Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.4% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $698.72. 867,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,736. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $719.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.17.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

