Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Brokerages expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to post sales of $36.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the highest is $37.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $109.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of ROVR stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 543,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,684. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

