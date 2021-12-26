Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Rover Group alerts:

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.47. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.