RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 14,417 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of LAC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 1.28. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

