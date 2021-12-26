RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.